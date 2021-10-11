Princess is a 2-year-old small sized, black and brown Chihuahua and short coat terrier mix.
Princess is having the time of her life meeting new people and making new friends; she is all sunshine and happiness! This pint-sized royalty is near and dear to the hearts of staff at the WVHS. She gets wiggly and happy when she sees anyone and has lots of energy. She loves her walks. Princess will be the absolute best dog for an active person who enjoys walks and playing with her. Princess would be her best as an only-pet in an adult home. She will love getting plenty of attention, time, love and care.
Her adoption fee is $300.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
