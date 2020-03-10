Meet Roxy
Roxy is a sweetheart, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
She is a 4-year-old, medium-sized, brown and white Australian Kelpie and boxer mix.
Roxy has injured paws and sits up on her hind legs (her full bio is on the WVHS website), but she is on pain management now and has improved significantly! Though she is doing much better, she will need a person to be willing to work with their vet to make sure her pain management continues.
Roxy is the sweetest and needs a special home with no small children. She also likes to be top dog so being the only pet or in a home with a mellower, submissive male who will let her be boss is best. If you can take Roxy into your heart and home, she will reward you with love and adoration every single day.
Her adoption fee is $175.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff