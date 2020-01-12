“Sam is a sweetie,” say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
Sam is a 10-year-old large, black and white, American pit bull and Labrador retriever mix.
He loves to lean in for your attention and is eager to please. Sam will impress you with his sweet personality and good manners and his sensitivity allows him to respond well to positive reinforcement. He loves to be petted and leans in for more to let you know if you’re doing a great job. Sam knows the commands "sit" and "down" and will shake hello. He is house trained and will be happy to live life indoors with a few strolls in the park. He is looking for an adult-only home to suit his quiet lifestyle. Sam has a sweet soft face, which can look serious, but start petting and talking to him and he will start wiggling joyfully for you.
His adoption fee is $175.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff