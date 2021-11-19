Sasha is a 6-year-old, large-sized, black and tan, German shepherd.
Sasha is hoping for a quiet home with gentle owners and a loving touch. She prefers a calm and quiet environment so she can relax and enjoy life. She is shy when meeting new people and when things get a little busy and noisy. She enjoys going out on walks, and she would love a quiet home with a stable routine. Sasha is gentle and sweet natured and needs to say hello at her own pace. She will be a loving and loyal companion with time and patience; once she’s comfortable, she will show you just how sweet of a girl she is.
Her adoption fee is $175.
If you are interested in learning more about Sasha, please email kheadlee@wenatcheehumane.org with information on your living situation and a phone number.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
