Smokey is a 16-year-old medium-sized black domestic shorthair mix.
This wonderful older boy would love a friend. Smokey is an affectionate gentleman who loves to chat. He always has plenty to purr about and plenty of nudges to offer. Smokey has had years to develop his preferences and he knows exactly how he likes to be interacted with. Smokey has been an indoor/outdoor cat and would be best as the only pet in the home. Come meet Smokey and give this sweet guy the soft landing place he deserves.
His adoption fee is $65.
If you are interested in meeting Smokey, call (509) 662-9577. To view him or other adoptable animals at WVHS visit wenatcheehumane.org/adopt.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— provided by the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society
