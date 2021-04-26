Stevie is a 10-year-old small, gray domestic shorthair mix.
Stevie is one sweet old man. He is an older cat and will need to be kept indoors as he is blind. He is looking for a good retirement home with a family that can adapt to his needs.
If you are interested in meeting Stevie, please call (509) 662-9577. To view Stevie or other adoptable animals at WVHS, visit wenatcheehumane.org/adopt.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff