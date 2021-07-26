Whisper is a 4-year-old, medium-sized, black, domestic shorthair mix
Are you the quiet home Whisper is looking for? Whisper is accustomed to an indoor/outdoor lifestyle, and would love a lap she could curl up on every night. She is looking for a home where she can be the only cat in the household and doesn't have to share her space with any dogs. She has a unique sounding meow, and is a good cat with people and kids. If you think you might have the right home for Whisper, visit her at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
Her adoption fee is $65.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.