Meet Henry
Henry is an 11-year-old brown and white American pitbull terrier mix.
Henry is one happy fellow! He loves his human companions and will do anything to make you happy. He is devoted and knows how to put a smile on your face, using his goofy personality.
Henry can’t wait to have a person all to himself, soaking up all the love you have to offer and giving even more in return. The way to his heart is through a good scratching, and he’ll thank you by putting a big grin on his face.
Henry is a very affectionate guy, who is looking for a retirement home with a fenced yard and, fingers crossed, a plush dog bed for afternoon snoozes. He needs a home with no small animals, cats or small dogs. He is house trained, and enjoys late-night strolls and toys.
His adoption fee is $175.
If you are interested in meeting Henry, call 662-9577 to schedule a meet-and-greet appointment.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet and greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person.For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff