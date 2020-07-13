Pet of the Week

Meet Bambi
Bambi is a 4-year-old, large-sized white and gray terrier and American pitbull mix.
Bambi has had a challenging life, but she still loves people. She’s shy and can worry about new things. She finds peace and security in her crate and likes to go there when things get too hectic. She is affectionate and loving, good with polite and calmer kids, and her favorite thing to do is cuddle with the people she loves.
Bambi needs a fenced yard so she can relax off leash and lay in the sun with her family. She loves to go on walks, but is fearful of large dogs; she needs to walk in areas where it’s quiet and calm. She would like a home without cats and will keep the squirrels out of your yard! She is good with calm, small dogs, as long as the introductions are slow.
Her adoption fee is $175.
If you are interested in meeting Bambi, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, telephone number and her name. Your call will be returned and a meet-and-greet appointment will be scheduled, as soon as possible.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, volunteers and inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff