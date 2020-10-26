Pet of the Week

Sadie is a beautiful girl who will love you like no other, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
She is a 4-year-old brown and black, large-sized retriever and hound mix.
Sadie loves all people and is the happiest, adoring gal when it comes to those closest to her. She is great with kids, but is better suited for a home with older kids. She would adore a big back yard to play fetch in.
Sadie knows the commands "sit" and "down" and loves food as a reward. She gets excited for car rides and feeling the wind in her face. She also enjoys playtime in the water. She is a strong gal and is looking for an owner who can handle her strength, if they decide to take her for a quiet walk.
Sadie isn’t fond of other dogs and that has found Sadie’s stay at the shelter a little longer than most, because she needs to be the only pet.
Her adoption fee is $175.
If you are interested in meeting Sadie, call 662-9577 to schedule a meet-and-greet appointment. To view her or any of the other adoptables at WVHS, visit the Subaru Loves Pets Virtual Adoption Center online at wwrld.us/3m26E7n.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff