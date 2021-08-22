Maya is a 5-year-old large-sized, grey and white American pitbull terrier mix.
This beautiful girl is waiting for her fur-ever home, and she hopes she doesn’t get overlooked. Maya is a bit timid when first meeting new people, but with a little time she begins to open up and trust. Maya needs a family that will allow her time to adjust and adapt to her new life with you. She dearly loves people but is unsure of other animals and would need to be the only pet in the home. Maya loves to be outdoors and active, going for walks, hiking, swimming and playing fetch. She is hoping for a family that will include her in their fun life and let her be their new adventure buddy.
Her adoption fee is $175
If you are interested in meeting Maya, call 662-9577. To view her or other adoptable animals at the WVHS, visit wenatcheehumane.org/adopt.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
