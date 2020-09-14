Meet Curtis
Curtis is a 2-year-old, medium-sized black and brown rottweiler mix.
Curtis has a heart filled with love, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
He is a fun, happy and active dog looking for an owner to take on outdoor adventures of any kind. He already knows some commands. He previously lived with kids and is better suited for the older kids who can respect his boundaries and be willing to throw the ball or play tug with him.
Curtis may be best as the only pet in the home. He likes car rides and the adventures they lead to, and he especially enjoys playtime. Curtis is house trained and would love romping around a fenced yard. He is an active boy who can get overly excited when too many things are happening at once, but find a nice quiet spot in the shade and he will snuggle to no end. If you live in a quiet area and like to take walks in the early morning hours before everyone is out and about, Curtis may be the dog for you.
His adoption fee is $175.
If you are interested in meeting Curtis, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, telephone number and his name. Your call will be returned and a meet-and-greet appointment scheduled as soon as possible.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff