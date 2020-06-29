Meet Spartacus.
Spartacus is a 3-year-old, white American Shepherd mix.
Spartacus is a handsome fellow with a grand smile. He likes to go for walks and explore his surroundings. He makes a great hiking or walking companion — giving you motivation to get up off the couch. He is fairly well-behaved on a leash and responds well to your direction. He is an active boy with a sharp mind so be prepared to not only work him physically, but his mind too. He has those watchful, see-all eyes, alert to all that is going on.
He will do great in a shepherd-savvy home, where he can be adored and cherished for his breed traits. He seems to be good with other dogs, however can be reactive on leash towards them and will do best in a cat-free home. Spartacus is quite a nice fellow and is looking to share his heart with you!
If you are interested in meeting Spartacus, please call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, telephone number, and his name. Your call will be returned and a meet-and-greet appointment scheduled as soon as possible.
His adoption fee is $175.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, foster, or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff