Pascal is a 3-year old, small-sized cream and white colored, domestic shorthair mix.
Say hello to this wonderful creamsicle of a cat, Pascal. She is OK with some petting but prefers not to get too cuddly. She will be an intelligent and engaging pet who is content to be on her own. Pascal doesn’t like to be confined and she doesn’t like other cats or dogs. At her foster home she is relaxed, well-behaved and undemanding. Pascal likes to play in bursts of energy but can also be the perfect napping companion. If you want an entertaining and easy-to-care-for buddy, Pascal is for you.
Her adoption fee is $65.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, foster volunteers or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
