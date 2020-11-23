Meet Spike
Spike is a 12-year-old, large-sized, black and white domestic shorthair mix.
It is adopt-a-senior-pet month and we think this handsome boy is an amazing pick. Spike is a big, mellow fellow who likes to hang out. He loves your attention, especially being petted and brushed. In fact, he almost begs to be brushed daily, he loves it so much!
Spike enjoys sitting in your lap or by your side. He has lived with other cats before in the past, but more recently has been used to being the only cat in the home.
Spike is hopeful that he can find a new home with a loving family to love him and brush him and help him in his weight-loss adventure too. If you are interested in adopting him, call 662-9577 to schedule a time to meet him.
His adoption fee is $30 during the Fur-ever Festivities Adoption Special.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff