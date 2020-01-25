Pet of the Week

Holly is one of the sweetest gals you will ever meet, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
Holly is an 8-year-old large, black and white, Labrador retriever mix
She will beg you for attention, looking up at you with her big brown eyes full of love and affection. She will be happy to have a home where she can soak up all of your attention and be cherished to her heart’s content. In return, she will repay you with cuddles and quiet companionship. She prefers a home without other dogs, but a cat or two and horses is just fine with her. She likes kids and has been around all ages.
Her adoption fee is $175.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff