Pet of the Week

Meet Steven
Steven is a 2-year-old white and brown domestic shorthair mix.
Steven is a friendly guy looking to land on the right lap. He was found as a stray and had a serious case of the sniffles! The Humane Society's vet team has him on a plan to get him all better, and as he feels healthier he is showing his true, loving colors. Steven is excited to find his forever home and it is recommended that it not have small children, as he sometimes likes to give playful love nips when he is trying to get your attention. If you are ready for an outgoing friendly cat, call 662-9577 to schedule a time to meet him.
His adoption price is $65.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff