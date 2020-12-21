Meet Milo
Milo is a 6- to 10-month-old, small-size black and white English spotted mix rabbit.
Little Milo is a sweet boy. He is shy at first but when let out to exercise, he's quite sure of himself and unafraid. He loves to be petted and groomed by his human friends at the shelter. He is not aggressive or too fearful when being picked up and is a well-adjusted little bun. He's getting used to his litter box and will get better once neutered. He's a good hay-and-veggie eater and must be placed in an indoor-only home. To meet Milo, call 662-9577 to schedule a meet-and-greet appointment.
His adoption fee is $40.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff