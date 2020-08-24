Meet Boo
Boo is a large sized, 8-year-old black domestic medium-haired mix.
Boo is a very sweet lady. She is loving and kind to her people and is looking for a home without other pets to vie for their attention. Boo just wants a home where she can be queen!
Boo is declawed, so her forever home should be a place she can live indoors 100% of the time. If you have no other pets in the home are looking for friendly feline to be your one and only, then Boo might be the lady for you.
Her adoption fee is $65.
If you are interested in meeting Boo, please call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, telephone number and her name. Your call will be returned and meet-and-greet appointment scheduled as soon as possible.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff