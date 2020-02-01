Meet Maggie
Maggie is a 12-year-old large, brown and black, domestic shorthair mix.
Maggie is sad about being homeless but she hopes someone will help her out with a soft, calm, gentle place to land. She would be happy to be the only pet in the house to love and adore and keep you company, making each of your days a little bit brighter.
Maggie had a mass removed along her back on the right side. The mass was benign and not cancerous and its removal is expected to be curative. This sweet lady is hoping to find a gentle soul to take her home and fill her heart with joy.
Her adoption fee is $65.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
—Cala Flamond, World staff