Meet Barnaby
Barnaby is a 3-year-old large, black and brown German Shepherd.
Barnaby is a big handsome shepherd looking for a shepherd-loving home to take him in and make him part of their family. He is friendly, lovable and aims to please, but the shelter is confusing for this poor fellow and he doesn’t understand why he is here. When he saw the couch in the shelter photo room he jumped up on it, snuggled right in and closed his eyes to bask in all the pets.
Barnaby was found and brought to the shelter with a female shepherd pup about 7 months old. He was very good with her and seemed to be trying to make sure she was alright. He is fine with other dogs at the shelter and would most likely need a no-cat home, as he was very excited and fixated on the shelter testing cat. He is a good boy and a sensitive shepherd and needs a routine, training, and someone to give him a purpose and lots of love.
His adoption fee is $175. Though the shelter may be closed to the general public, adoptions are still open.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is temporarily closed to the general public until April 24. If you’re interested in adopting a pet, call 662-9577 to schedule a meet-and-greet. For information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff