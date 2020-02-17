Conan has a heart of gold, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
He is a 5-year-old extra large, black and tan, German shepherd mix.
Conan weighs in at a whopping 93 pounds, but he tries to be aware that he’s a big boy by being gentle and sweet. He is a happy dog who is thrilled to have a warm bed with lots of food to eat. Conan likes to go on walks but does his best to not pull you around. He is seeking a shepherd lover's home so he can be admired and treasured for who he is. He is clean in his kennel so he may already be house trained. He seems to get along well with other dogs and was curious, yet friendly with the shelter cat. Conan is asking for a new leash on life and will be thrilled to have a family to devote his life to.
His adoption fee is $175.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.