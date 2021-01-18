Meet Baby
Baby is a 7-year-old, white and brown, large-sized domestic longhair mix.
Baby is looking for a new home, and she has some requests! She needs to be the only animal in the home, and cannot go to a home with children. All that running around is too much for her, and she would like a quiet, adult home where she can curl up and relax. Baby can be nervous at first, but once she knows you she comes out of her bed to come love on you!
Her adoption fee is $65.
If you are interested in Baby, call 662-9577 to schedule an appointment to meet her.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff