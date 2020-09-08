Meet Nemo, Jones and Leopold
These brothers are 4-year-old large, black domestic medium and long-haired mixes.
Nemo, Jones and Leopold came to the shelter from the same home where they lived with many other cats, and it was overwhelming for them and their owner. These three brothers are a bit shy, but such good cats — very gentle, so polite and incredibly sweet! They would give anything to be in calm, gentle homes with kind caring people or even all together!
They currently reside in the large cat colony room together, but it’s time for them to have a happily ever after in forever homes (or home). Could that be with you?
If you are interested in meeting one or all of these cats, please call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, telephone number and their name(s). Your call will be returned and a meet-and-greet scheduled as soon as possible.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World Staff