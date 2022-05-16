Pig Pig is a 3-year-old, white and black Guinea pig
Pig Pig is an adorable guinea pig that loves fresh veggies, especially carrots. He is blind but that doesn’t stop him from exploring his kennel and searching for snacks. This sweet boy is looking for someone who can provide him with a relaxed life where he can feel safe and secure.
His adoption fee is $10.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: and 2:30 to 6 p.m.: Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Saturday and Sunday. For information, call (509) 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person.
