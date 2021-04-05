Meet Mona
Mona is a 4-year-old grey and white medium sized American pitbull and terrier mix.
Mona is a sweet, happy and very loving gal! She adores people and is all snuggles and cuddles, so make sure you have plenty of time for this type of love in between bouts of playtime with her toys. She is looking to be the only pet in the home so she can have you all to herself. Mona knows the commands "sit," "paw," "down" and "wait" so her owners don't have to worry about the training side and can focus on just loving her. She is also crate trained and would love to have a fenced yard to romp around in.
Her adoption fee is $175.
If you are interested in meeting Mona, please call 662-9577. To view Mona or other adoptable animals at WVHS, visit wenatcheehumane.org/adopt.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff