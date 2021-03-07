Meet Trixy Bun
Trixy is a 1-year-old black and white bunny.
She is a cute little girl, weighing in at about 3 pounds. She is presumed to be a Mini-Satin/Dutch mix and has some unusual white markings, which really give her some character.
Trixy is warming up to attention and pets, but is still a bit shy around humans. She was recently spayed and is developing better litter box habits. She seems to like hay, kale and bits of carrot, but apples are her favorite! She must be placed into an indoor-only home and would love to leave the shelter life behind for a new forever home soon.
Her adoption fee is $40.
If you are interested in meeting Trixy, please call the shelter at 662-9577 to schedule an appointment. To view Trixy, other adoptable bunnies or any other animals currently looking for a home, visit wenatcheehumane.org/adopt.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff