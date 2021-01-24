Meet Crystal
Crystal is a medium-sized, beige and white, 3-year-old American pitbull mix.
Crystal is trying her best to adjust to the hectic shelter life, and she sure hopes she can find her forever home soon. She loves having someone sit with her and pet her. She is a dog that thrives on affection and being with a special person. She becomes so calm, ignores all the noise and just gazes up at you with complete adoration while you are with her.
Crystal needs a calm, gentle person and a calm quiet home where she can be the only pet. This energetic girl loves to play fetch and go for long walks in areas that are not busy with a lot of other dogs. She knows the command for "sit" and likes to play with toys. She is looking for an experienced home with people who will understand that she needs a steady routine, lots of love and affection, and a secure 6-foot fenced-in yard so she can play and relax safely when she goes outside.
Her adoption fee is $175.
If you are interested in adopting Crystal, please call 662-9577 to schedule an appointment to meet her.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff