Meet Pekas
Pekas is an 8-year-old, medium-sized American Staffordshire terrier and American blue heeler.
Pekas is a spunky fellow who wants to share his love of life with all humans he meets! He is always begging for your attention and melts into a wiggly mess when you devote your time to him. He is looking for an experienced owner who understands his breed so he can be loved for his charismatic, yet strong-willed ways. Pekas has blossomed at the shelter with regular training and walks around the neighborhood. He tries so hard to please and be on his best behavior. He has become the volunteer coordinator's favorite and gets to spend office time with her. Pekas is looking to be the only pet in the home and will thrive with your devoted love and affection.
His adoption fee is $175.
If you are interested in learning more about Pekas, email the behavioral team at kheadlee@wenatcheehumane.org with your current living situation and a phone number.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.