Pet of the Week

Meet Hugo
Hugo has won the hearts of all the staff and volunteers at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
Hugo is a 5 year old, large sized brown domestic shorthair mix.
He looks a little rough for such a lovable little cat. When he first arrived, he was miserable and itchy from ear mites but the medical staff is treating him and making sure he gets the care and medication he needs to be mite-free. Hugo is not a fan of the “cone of shame” but it’s helped to stop the scratching and give him time to heal.
Hugo is an affectionate and loving cat despite this mite-y bothersome setback. He is always up for snuggles and hugs and the WVHS staff loves to visit with him. They hope someone will call and make an appointment to take him to his forever home.
If you would like to adopt Hugo, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, telephone number, and his name. Your call will be returned and a meet-and-greet appointment scheduled. His adoption fee is $65.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.