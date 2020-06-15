Meet Duke
Duke is a large, 2-year-old American pit bull terrier mix
Duke is a happy, handsome boy ready to run straight into your heart and your home. He has a fun personality and loves to run, play, go for walks and hikes and spend time with the people he loves. His foster home had children and he did well with them, and he likes to play with other dogs. If he gets too rowdy in his play and the other dog corrects him, he listens and backs down right away.
Duke has one eye that is cloudy from scarring of an old injury but it doesn’t bother him at all. He would have quite a story to tell if he could talk. He was running from law enforcement and a Taser struck him in the eye. When he was caught, he was very friendly and cooperative, even after being Tased. If you are an active person and need a buddy to join you in life's adventures, then Duke may be just the dog for you.
His adoption fee is $175.
If you are interested in meeting Duke, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, telephone number and his name. Your call will be returned and a meet-and-greet appointment will be scheduled as soon as possible.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, foster volunteers or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff