Boone is a 3-year-old, large sized, white and brown bulldog and American and Australian cattle dog mix.
Boone is a soft-hearted fellow who adores his family to the fullest! He is eager to please his family, wanting to protect them from harm and so willing to offer up his love at a moment's notice. He knows the commands: sit, down, leave it, shake, touch and roll over. He is looking to be in a home with no kids, this includes teenagers. Boone just had his one-year anniversary of being in the shelter. We had a party with all the staff and volunteers and Boone had so much fun! He really is a great dog and just needs the right home.
His adoption fee is $175.
If you are interested in adopting Boone, please email kheadlee@wenatcheehumane.org with information on your current living situation and a phone number.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577 or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person.
