Pet of the Week

Meet Caterpillar
Caterpillar is a medium-sized brindle and white, 5-year-old American pit bull terrier mix.
Caterpillar is the happiest guy. He loves water and the hose, and always has the best time. He arrived at the shelter with a young puppy and they had tons of fun together. The puppy has since found its new family and now it is Caterpillar's turn for a fur-ever home.
Every time Caterpillar sees a friendly face, he gets all wiggly with joy and his smile lights up. We are not kidding when we call him the world's happiest dog; you will never have a bad day when he is around.
Our team has been working hard with Caterpillar, but he still has some food guarding issues with new dogs and may be happiest as the only pet in the home.
His adoption fee is $175
If you are interested in meeting Caterpillar, please call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, telephone number and his name. Your call will be returned and a meet-and-greet appointment scheduled as soon as possible.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff