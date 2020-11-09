Meet Marnie and Winnie
Marnie and Winnie are 1-year-old guinea pigs.
Marnie is just so dang sweet and Winnie is her spunky sister. These ladies would love a gentle person who can care for Marnie’s long coat and Winnie is looking for a patient hand. But these sisters are looking to be your new favorite gals. Both of these guinea pig females love their vegetables and they will let you know when they want a little snack! We hope that they are adopted together as they are a bonded pair.
If you are interested in meeting this adorable pair, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, telephone number, and their names. Your call will be returned and a meet-and-greet appointment scheduled as soon as possible.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.