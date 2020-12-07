Meet Eyebrow
Eyebrow is a 7-month-old, medium-sized black and orange domestic shorthair mix.
Eyebrow is such an adorable kitten. She arrived at the shelter with vision impairment in both eyes. Because of this condition, Eyebrow needs a home that will have the right environment for her and a family that understands how to set up an indoor-only environment that will be safe for her. Loud noises, changes in furniture and other unexpected occurrences can startle her and confuse her. There is excellent information available to help you understand Eyebrow's needs, and set you and Eyebrow up for success. She is a loving little kitten and just needs a special, quiet calm adult home with someone who can adapt to her needs.
Her adoption fee is $100. For additional information regarding Eyebrow, call 662-9577.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff