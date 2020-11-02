Meet the cat trio currently up for adoption at Petsmart in East Wenatchee.
Are you interested in a cat that likes doing her own thing? Selene could be the girl for you! Selene is a 1-year-old, medium-sized, gray domestic shorthair mix. She likes hanging out near you, but would much rather be independent.
Punky is a total doll. Punky is a 6-year-old, small sized, orange, medium-hair mix. She seems shy at first but she loves to be petted and loved.
Morganna is probably one of the sweetest cats you will ever know. Morganna is a 10-year-old, medium-sized, grey domestic shorthair mix. She is so very affectionate and loving, quiet and polite, and would always keep you company and brighten up your day.
The adoption price for each cat is $65.
If you are interested in meeting one of these cats, visit PetSmart, 321 Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.