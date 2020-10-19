Meet Puma
Puma is a 6-month-old black and orange small domestic short-haired mix cat.
Precious little Puma is feeling a little worried about her new life in the shelter but she is making so much progress. She really is the cutest kitten in the world.
She wants to be brave and friendly and hopes someone will adopt her and take her into their heart and home. We just know she is going to warm up and be such a wonderful cat in a quieter, calmer home. Puma likes people who talk to her in a gentle soothing voice, and she needs time to get to know you. Every day she gets a little more confident and blossoms a little bit more!
Her adoption fee is $100.
If you are interested in meeting Puma, please call 662-9577 to schedule a meet-and-greet appointment. To view Puma or any of the other adoptables at WVHS, visit the Subaru Loves Pets Virtual Adoption Center online at wwrld.us/3m26E7n.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff