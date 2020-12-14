Meet Gus
Gus is a 7-year-old, medium-sized Siberian Husky and American pit bull terrier
Don't be fooled by that stoic expression; Gus has a wonderful personality! Once he is comfortable, he is a total snuggle bug who thinks he belongs in your lap! He gives gentle kisses and rolls onto his back for belly rubs. He loves to lay on the couch too! Gus is very well behaved and knows his commands for sit, shake and down. He likes to be with his person. This wonderful boy is so sweet, we think you'll agree he's quite a catch!
His adoption fee is $175.
If you are interested in adopting Gus, please call the shelter at 662-9577 to set up an appointment. To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff