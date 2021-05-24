Meet Eburi
Eburi is a 5-year-old, small-sized, black domestic shorthair mix
Eburi is a sweet boy who is looking for a new home! He is a quiet little guy and doesn't ask for much besides someone to love him and take him to his forever home.
His adoption fee is $65.
If you are interested in meeting Eburi, please call (509) 662-9577. To view Eburi or other adoptable animals at WVHS, visit wenatcheehumane.org/adopt.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff