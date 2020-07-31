Pet of the Week

Don’t worry, be hoppy!
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is hopping right now with adoption appointments for cats and dogs, but they also have a group of pets you might not think about the shelter having many of ... bunnies!
WVHS has a bunch (or, a fluffle, if we’re being technical) of bunnies with breeds ranging from Lionhead, Rex and more that are looking for their forever homes. They currently have several different breeds, both male and female. All adult bunnies have been spayed or neutered. Check out all the available bunnies at wenatcheehumane.org. Adoption fees range from $30-$50.
If you are interested in meeting with any of the bunnies, hop to it and call 662-9577, Opt. 2 to make an appointment. If you get the voicemail, please leave a message with your name, phone number and the bunny’s name. You call will be returned and a meet-and-greet appointment scheduled as soon as possible.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff