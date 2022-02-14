Purchase Access

Meet Maya

Maya is a 5-year-old, large-sized gray American pit bull terrier mix.

Maya is a sweetheart; she would be an ideal pet for a family looking for a fun adventure buddy to include in their life. She loves to spend time outdoors being active and playing, going for walks, hikes, swimming and also playing fetch

Maya can be somewhat timid when meeting people for the first time, but with a little time and patience she will get to know you and open up her heart.

If you are interested in learning more about Maya, email agullett@wenatcheehumane.org with information on your current living situation and a phone number.

To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.

— Cala Flamond, World staff

