Meet Yukon

Yukon is a 1-year-old, large-sized, blond and tan retriever, Labrador and American Pit Bull terrier mix.

This good-looking boy is feeling out of place in the shelter and is ready to find his forever home. He’s active and likes to be outside having fun and playing with his people. He is a little shy about new things and likes it when people and other dogs slowly approach him so he doesn’t feel so overwhelmed. He’ll need a little leash training but loves adventures and would be a perfect hiking partner. Yukon is looking for a quiet and peaceful home with no kids and no cats. He’s waiting for a family who can give him an active and fun life with proper guidance and training to take him home today!

His adoption fee is $250.

To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.

— Wenatchee Valley Humane Society

