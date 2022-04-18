220419-yournews-petoftheweek.jpg

Ruby

 Wenatchee Valley Humane Society

Meet Ruby

Ruby is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair mix cat.

She is a doll, and very honest about what she wants in life. Her dream home will contain no cats, no dogs and no children. Ruby is an independent gal. If you are nice to her and feed her, she will reward you with limited affection on her terms. 

Her adoption fee is $65.

The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: and 2:30 to 6 p.m.: Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page

To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person.

— Wenatchee Valley Humane Society



