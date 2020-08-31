Meet Chahna
Chahna is a 1-year-old, large-sized brown and white American pitbull and Siberian husky mix.
If you're looking for an active dog to be your loyal sidekick, Chahna would love to be the one for you. This young girl is ready for fun and adventure and there will never be a dull moment with her in your life! She is incredibly affectionate and an all-around world-class gal.
Chahna is good with other shelter dogs and is a star in dog play group! She adores kids and will have a blast with older kids playing in a fenced yard. She needs a home free of cats, chickens and anything small, as they are just too irresistible to chase. She would be thrilled to be your traveling and adventure partner!
Her adoption fee is $250.
If you are interested in meeting Chahna, please call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, telephone number and her name. Your call will be returned and a meet-and-greet scheduled as soon as possible.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff