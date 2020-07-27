Pet of the Week

Meet Bongo
Bongo is looking for someone to love, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
Bongo is a 3-year-old, large sized black and tan shepherd and Siberian husky mix. He’s had the unfortunate life of being outside in a kennel and forgotten, without the attention he craves and deserves. He is an active, happy and playful guy who will need a strong and able-bodied person to take him for walks and work on the training he never received. Despite this, Bongo is a happy fellow who thrives on affection, direction and guidance. He will need your patience and devotion while he learns to be your companion dog and learn the ways to indoor living.
Bongo is looking for a home with a fenced yard so he can enjoy the freedom of outside while remaining safely at home. He needs a home without cats or chickens and will be too much for young kids, but seems to be OK with other dogs and teenagers who can handle his energy.
His adoption fee is $175.
If you are interested in meeting Bongo, please call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, telephone number and his name. Your call will be returned and a meet-and-greet appointment scheduled as soon as possible.
For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff