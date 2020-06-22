Meet Ace
Ace is a 4-year-old grey and white domestic shorthair mix.
Ace is blind but he doesn't let that stop him; he is a very friendly cat that just wants someone to love. He loves to rub on you and purr, he doesn't mind being picked up as long as you have him over your shoulder and support his back legs while talking to him. He will need to be an indoor only cat since he is blind.
His adoption fee is $65
If you are interested in meeting Ace, please call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, telephone number and his name. Your call will be returned and a meet-and-greet appointment scheduled as soon as possible.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, foster, or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet and greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff