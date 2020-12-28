Meet Jackson
Jackson is an 8-month-old medium size, black and white retriever and shepherd mix.
Jackson is getting into the swing of things at the shelter and has made so much progress! He wants to please but is still a big, happy and clumsy puppy. He has a heart of gold and gets so wiggly when you praise him for doing a good job. Jackson is ready for a forever home with people who can give him guidance and training and provide activity, time, attention and positive experiences. Jackson has such a great attitude, wants to learn, and he just needs someone to show him the way. He is too much for young kids but would probably love to have a home with older kids who like to play! Jackson enjoys other playful dogs that are his size; he is a little too much for the smaller dogs. The shelter's Play Group dogs are teaching Jackson how to be a good player. Jackson would benefit from having a mentor dog as good role model in his new home.
His adoption fee is $250.
If you are interested in adopting Jackson, please call the shelter 662-9577 to set up a meet-and-greet. To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff