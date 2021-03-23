Meet MarcoBy Cala Flamond
Marco is a stunning boy, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
A 2-year-old brown and black German shepherd and retriever mix, he is a gentle and loving boy and his smile lights up a room, winning everyone over in a heartbeat. He has a ‘shepherd’ personality in that his people are the most important thing to him. Marco has great eye contact. He can be cautious when meeting new people but once he’s met you he will not forget you.
Marco weighs 50 pounds and shows signs of walking abnormally in his hind limbs, likely due to a historical lesion affecting his lumbar spine. He can be taken for short leash walks but cannot endure long hikes or more strenuous activities. He is still an active dog who requires spurts of shorter activity and fun games to keep his mind busy. He is truly a fun dog and would love an owner who is into shorter activities and coming up with fun and innovative games to play.
His adoption fee is $250.
If you are interested in meeting Marco, call 662-9577. To view him or other adoptable animals at WVHS, visit wenatcheehumane.org/adopt.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff