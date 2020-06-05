Meet Jazz
Jazz is the sweetest cat you will ever meet, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
Jazz is a 6-year-old, large-sized black domestic shorthair mix. In a previous home, he was an indoor/outdoor cat who always used the facilities outside, but he is savvy with a litterbox in the shelter. When his former owners moved and tried to make him an indoor-only cat, it was hard on Jazz and not going outside broke his heart. If he can be an indoor/outdoor cat in his new home, he’ll likely be happiest.
Jazz would love to be your new best friend. If you are interested in meeting him, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, telephone number and his name. Your call will be returned and a meet-and-greet appointment scheduled as soon as possible. His adoption fee is $65.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. The WVHS, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page
— Cala Flamond, World staff