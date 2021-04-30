Meet Mickey and Scooter, the sweetest pair of bunny boys, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
Mickey is a 4-pound white and black spotted Mini Lop and Scooter is a 5-pound white with black features Dwarf Hotot. Both are between 1 and 2 years old and appear to be purebred.
This pair needs the best forever they can find to help make up for the first years of their lives as hutch rabbits. They have been fostered for a while and have now blossomed into the sweetest pair with the attention that has been provided to them. They are ready to become part of a family that can devote much more attention to them.
Mickey is a typical "lop" and reminds WVHS staff of Pooh's friend Eeyore while Scooter is the more plucky and perky personality of the two. They both look out and care for each other a lot, and both are neutered with good litter box habits. They are great hay eaters and enjoy fresh greens and bits of carrot and apple at least twice a day. They can't wait to find their forever home where they'll have much more room for bunny binkies, zoomies and exploring. For many reasons they need to be part of a quiet and stable mature home. They have never been around other pets.
If you are interested in meeting Mickey and Scooter, please contact their foster parents at tammiepa@earthlink.net to schedule an appointment to meet them or all (509) 662-9577. To view Mickey and Scooter or other adoptable animals at WVHS, visit www.wenatcheehumane.org/adopt.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet and greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff